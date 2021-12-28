Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 538,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,121. Calix has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,929 shares of company stock worth $16,333,265. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,299,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

