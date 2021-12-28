Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 3.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

