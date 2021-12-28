Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post $149.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.94 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $143.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $591.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $622.48 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,864. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.58 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.00%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

