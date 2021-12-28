Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.47 Million

Brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce sales of $347.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.50 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $344.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,169. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

