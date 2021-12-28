Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Pacira BioSciences also reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 438,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,843. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

