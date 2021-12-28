Zacks: Brokerages Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report $6.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $24.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.63 million, with estimates ranging from $28.15 million to $33.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEYE shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,205. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

In other news, insider David Moradi purchased 17,520 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

