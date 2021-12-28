Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will report sales of $443.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the lowest is $421.77 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $454.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

