Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Hold

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 267,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

