Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation’s investment plan will help expand its renewable-generation capacity along with focus on new technology to serve its customers more efficiently. The company is also concentrating on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution, and targets to become net carbon neutral by 2050. It signed a buyout deal and successfully divested its U.K. utility, which will help it focus on its core domestic operations. It has a strong liquidity position to meet its near-term debt. Shares of the ccompany have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the Pennsylvania Regulated segment might face competition for transmission projects. Further, postponement of projects and the inability to recover costs might dent finances. Unplanned outages at power plants might affect PPL Corp's financial performance.”

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. PPL has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 17.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PPL by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 764,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 17.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

