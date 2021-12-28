Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Sell

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

NYSE:SWX opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

