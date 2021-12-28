Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,516. The company has a market cap of $454.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 40.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth about $315,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

