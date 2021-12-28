Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.