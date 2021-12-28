Zero Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Zero has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $19,806.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00317614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00135141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00088650 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003497 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,879,718 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

