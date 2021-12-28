Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 355,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

NYSE ZTS opened at $246.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.19. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $246.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

