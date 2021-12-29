$15.06 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post $15.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.02 billion to $15.11 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $56.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.21 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $60.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.08 billion to $61.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $135.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70. The company has a market capitalization of $237.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

