$33.53 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce sales of $33.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $34.91 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $34.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $133.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $134.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.12 million, with estimates ranging from $128.80 million to $140.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $462.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

