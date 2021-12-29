$451.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $451.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.65 million and the highest is $499.08 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $430.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

