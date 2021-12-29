4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 108.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $7,220,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

