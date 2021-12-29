ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

