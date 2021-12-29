Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report $14.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $12.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $64.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.44 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of AIRG opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.03. Airgain has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

