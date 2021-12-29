Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a P/E ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

