Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $162.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.86 million. Switch reported sales of $127.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $592.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.10 million to $594.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $679.18 million, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $690.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of SWCH opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.24. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock worth $39,541,887. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after purchasing an additional 599,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 432,733 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

