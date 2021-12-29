Analyzing Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sema4 and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sema4 presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.40%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.36%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Sema4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sema4 and LifeStance Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 14.00 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

LifeStance Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Summary

Sema4 beats LifeStance Health Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

