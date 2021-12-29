Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

ARI opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

