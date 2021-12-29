Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.