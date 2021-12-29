Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $63.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.06.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

