Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bâloise in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Bâloise alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.