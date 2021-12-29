Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$160.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$154.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.75.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$135.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.37. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$94.90 and a 12-month high of C$141.37. The stock has a market cap of C$88.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

