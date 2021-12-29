Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.47. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 29,960 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of -0.27.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

