Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of BARK opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. Bark & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

