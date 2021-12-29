BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

