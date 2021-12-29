Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

BSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

