Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Trading Down 0.3%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 47,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 188,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOAC. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 569,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

