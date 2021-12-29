Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,745.50.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 12.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 45.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,386.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,342.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,300.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.