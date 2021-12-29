Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $543.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the negative investor sentiment regarding the slowdown in the hard seltzer business trends. The slowing hard seltzer trends also hurt the company’s bottom line in third-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported net loss per share in the quarter mainly due to direct and indirect costs incurred related to the slowing hard seltzer business. Higher operating costs also hurt the bottom line. Consequently, the company provided a soft view for 2021. However, the top line beat estimates and improved year over year, mainly backed by shipments growth. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand has continued to gain share and strengthen its long-term position. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $777.33.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $503.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.43. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $435.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,907,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.