Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce sales of $14.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $12.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $64.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.44 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Airgain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Airgain by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airgain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

