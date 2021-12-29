Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWH. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Camping World by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Camping World by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Camping World by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Camping World by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 3.06. Camping World has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

