Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $793.49

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 793.49 ($10.67) and traded as low as GBX 763 ($10.26). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 770 ($10.35), with a volume of 21,130 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 783.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 793.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.