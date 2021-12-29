C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

CCCC stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock worth $768,502. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

