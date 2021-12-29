CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.84. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 414,866 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAIXY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

