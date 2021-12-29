Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Trading Down 6.9%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.54. 6,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 75,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Greenridge Global assumed coverage on shares of Can B in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock.

Get Can B alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Can B Corp. engages in the development, production, and sale of products and delivery devices containing cannabidiol. Its product portfolio includes hemp extract oils and sprays, pain and skin care, softgels and capsules, superfoods, supplements, bath and spa, and pets. The company was founded by Rolv Eitrem Heggenhougen and Romuald Stone on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Hicksville, NY.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Can B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.