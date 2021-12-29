Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

CSTR opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

