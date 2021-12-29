Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.02. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.