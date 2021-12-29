Comparing Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

23.8% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bill.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance N/A N/A N/A Bill.com -52.34% -5.22% -1.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Full Truck Alliance and Bill.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bill.com 0 4 12 0 2.75

Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.97%. Bill.com has a consensus price target of $294.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Bill.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Bill.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $395.53 million 24.41 -$531.87 million N/A N/A Bill.com $238.26 million 104.42 -$98.72 million ($1.80) -134.78

Bill.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Full Truck Alliance.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Bill.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services. The company also provides guarantees, and technology development and other services. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.