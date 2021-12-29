CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSGP. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.43.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

