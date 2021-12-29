DAO Maker Reaches Market Cap of $275.93 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00009124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $275.93 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.27 or 0.07897157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00075986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.79 or 1.00041833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008124 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,958,544 coins and its circulating supply is 63,127,740 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.