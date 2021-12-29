Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
NASDAQ EQOS opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94. Diginex has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $22.95.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.