Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ EQOS opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94. Diginex has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diginex by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Diginex by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diginex by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Diginex by 1,027.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

