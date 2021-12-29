Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,413.52 ($45.89). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,340 ($44.90), with a volume of 10,178 shares changing hands.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.87) to GBX 3,290 ($44.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,181.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.40) per share. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.07), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,485,888.80). Also, insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($43.77) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($150,260.09).

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

