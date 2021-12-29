DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.53.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $768.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.88. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 142,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in DouYu International by 824.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 840,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 915.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 1,290,079 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

