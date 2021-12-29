Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Trading Down 3.2%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s share price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 1,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 22,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

About Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through the Medical Instruments segment and the Lands in India segment. The Medical Instruments segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems through indirect holdings in INSIGHTEC Ltd., a company operating in the life sciences sector.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.